BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Image Systems AB :
* Receives order from Tesla Motors
* Delivery will take place in Q3 2016
* Shares up 50 pct percent after receiving order from Tesla Motors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board