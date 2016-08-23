BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 Oestjydsk Bank A/S
* H1 net interest income 45.5 million Danish crowns ($6.94 million) versus 52.6 million crowns year ago
* H1 loan losses 24.9 million crowns versus 86.5 million crowns year ago
* H1 net profit 2.2 million crowns versus loss 4.0 million crowns year ago
* Keeps FY outlook unchanged - still sees profit before value adjustments and impairment at about 45 million - 50 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5607 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: