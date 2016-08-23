Aug 23 Oestjydsk Bank A/S

* H1 net interest income 45.5 million Danish crowns ($6.94 million) versus 52.6 million crowns year ago

* H1 loan losses 24.9 million crowns versus 86.5 million crowns year ago

* H1 net profit 2.2 million crowns versus loss 4.0 million crowns year ago

* Keeps FY outlook unchanged - still sees profit before value adjustments and impairment at about 45 million - 50 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5607 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)