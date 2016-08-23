Aug 23 Chesswood Group Ltd

* Chesswood renews normal course issuer bid and initiates automatic share purchase plan

* Chesswood Group Ltd says to purchase up to 1.1 million of its 16,389,554 common shares outstanding

* Normal course issuer bid will commence on August 25, 2016, and will terminate on earlier of August 24, 2017