BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
Aug 23 J M Smucker Co
* On conf call - expect softness in pet foods to continue in near term
* On conf call - folgers K-cup volume trends improved in q1
* On conf call - have plans to introduce new pacaking later this year and enhanced brand suport for Kibbles 'n Bits
* Have introduced bonus bags for Kibbles 'n Bits supported by lower input costs, expect this to help moderate declines
* Lower Q2 pet food sales due to double-digit declines for natural balance and Kibbles 'n Bits, mid-single-digit declines for Meow Mix and 9lives cat food
* Progressing on whitespace opportunities in mainstream pet food driven by consumer preference for additional protein and natural ingredient options
* Exec - Kibbles 'n Bits brand has been struggling over past year or so, bonus bags decelerating the losses that we were seeing previously
* Do not have a place in mass premium pet foods, continue to evaluate acquisitions, licensing or launching existing brands in that segment
* Natural Balance brand has not lost any shelf space, pet specialty store channel seeing some overall slowdown in traffic Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board