BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 CEL-SCI Corp :
* CEL-SCI announces $5 million registered direct offering
* Net proceeds of offering will be used for ongoing phase 3 study and general corporate purposes
* Says institutional investors to purchase approximately 10 million shares of its common stock and warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board