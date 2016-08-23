BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 Viex Capital Advisors Llc:
* Viex Capital Advisors says it believes there are strategic opportunities for Immersion Corp - SEC filing
* Viex Capital Advisors says it has initiated a dialogue with Immersion Corp's management and board regarding those opportunities
* Viex Capital Advisors says it may seek board representation and/or take positions or make proposals with respect to Immersion's strategic direction
* Viex Capital Advisors says it believe Immersion's shares are materially undervalued
* Viex Capital Advisors held 9 percent stake in Immersion Corp as of Aug 19, up from 6.7 percent stake it held as of Aug 5 Source text: (bit.ly/2bKXJUN) Further company coverage:
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: