BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Scott's Liquid Gold Inc :
* Says entered into an amendment to its distribution agreement with Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
* Says amendment extends term of existing distribution agreement through December 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2bAZu8s) Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board