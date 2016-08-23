BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Edge3 technologies:
* EDGE3 Technologies says a new IP licensing agreement with Microsoft Corp
* Edge3 Technologies says details of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board