BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc:
* Received approval of NDA in argentine republic for treatment of severe myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome
* Says rintatolimod will be marketed by GP Pharm, Hemispherx's commercial partner in Latin America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board