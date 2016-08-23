BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings :
* Labcorp's acquisition of Sequenom clears antitrust review
* Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976 applicable to acquisition of Sequenom Inc by co has expired
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board