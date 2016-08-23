BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :
* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30 2016
* H1 operating profit increased by 103 pct
* Profit for H1 of 48.3 mln rand compared to a loss of 480.1 mln rand year ago
* In line with previous years, no interim dividend is declared for half year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: