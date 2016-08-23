Aug 23 Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30 2016

* H1 operating profit increased by 103 pct

* Profit for H1 of 48.3 mln rand compared to a loss of 480.1 mln rand year ago

* In line with previous years, no interim dividend is declared for half year