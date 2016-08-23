BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 Freddie Mac:
* Freddie Mac Announces A Redesigned Standard Application For Borrowers To Use When They Apply For A Single-Family mortgage
* Freddie Mac says redesigned URLA was developed jointly with Fannie Mae under direction of federal housing finance agency (FHFA)
* Freddie Mac says lenders may begin using redesigned URLA on Jan. 1, 2018
* Freddie Mac says new URLA includes data fields such as mobile phone number, email address, and military service Source text for Eikon:
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: