Aug 23 Freddie Mac:

* Freddie Mac Announces A Redesigned Standard Application For Borrowers To Use When They Apply For A Single-Family mortgage

* Freddie Mac says redesigned URLA was developed jointly with Fannie Mae under direction of federal housing finance agency (FHFA)

* Freddie Mac says lenders may begin using redesigned URLA on Jan. 1, 2018

* Freddie Mac says new URLA includes data fields such as mobile phone number, email address, and military service