BRIEF-James Hardie Industries Plc says FY net profit attributable $276.5 mln
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
Aug 23 Rite Aid Corp
* Says Rite Aid's RediClinic and Hackensack Meridian Health form joint venture to Open Retail-Based, Convenient Care Clinics
* Rite Aid Corp says JV to open Convenient Care Clinics inside select Rite Aid Pharmacies in Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean Counties in New Jersey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders $ 276.5 million versus $244.4 million
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board