BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 Petroleos Mexicanos:
* Moody's: Mexican banking system outlook changed to negative as asset risk rises
* Government's fiscal pressures may eventually reduce capacity to support the country's banks during times of stress
* Loans to state oil co Pemex account for about 6% of all outstanding loans in the banking system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: