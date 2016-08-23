BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 CNP Assurances SA :
* CNP Assurances and Meridiam announce the closing of the Meridiam transition, a new fund specialized in long-term investments in the energy transition
* 425 million euros ($480.9 million) raised in six months from French institutional investors Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: