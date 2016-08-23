BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Sotherly Hotels LP:
* On August 23, 2016, Sotherly Hotels Inc entered into amendment no. 3 to partnership agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment was to designate series B preferred units of LP interest that mirror rights and preferences of series B preferred stock Source text (bit.ly/2bfBd9K) Further company coverage:
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02