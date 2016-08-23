BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
* Riocan reit announces public offering of $250 million of series x senior unsecured debentures
* Debentures will carry a coupon rate of 2.185% and will mature on august 26, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: