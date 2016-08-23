Aug 23 Nikkei:

* SBS Holdings plans to sell two logistics sites by 2019 under a scheme designed to generate cash by unloading operating facilities - Nikkei

* SBS Holdings facilities in Yokohama, Kanagawa prefecture and Tokorozawa, Saitama prefecture are likely candidates for sales - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2bcKrVB) Further company coverage: