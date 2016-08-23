BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Alon Blue Square Israel Ltd :
* Alon Blue Square announces contemplated timeline for closing of proposed debt arrangement
* Is currently waiting for final approval of proposed debt arrangement by district court in Lod, Israel
* Closing of proposed debt arrangement is scheduled for August 31, 2016
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02