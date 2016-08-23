BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Student Transportation Inc
* Announces redemption of outstanding 6.25 percent convertible subordinated unsecured debentures due June 30, 2018
* STI will pay to holders of debentures to be redeemed for $1,013.89 per $1,000 principal amount of debentures
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02