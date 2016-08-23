BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 Credit Acceptance Corp
* On Aug 18, co executed second amendment to loan and security agreement, dated as of Aug 18
* Maturity of facility was also extended from September 10, 2019 to August 18, 2021 - sec filing
* Warehouse amendment has extended date on which facility will cease to revolve from September 10, 2017 to August 18, 2019
* Warehouse amendment has extended date on which facility will cease to revolve from September 10, 2017 to August 18, 2019

* Interest rate on borrowings under facility has been increased from libor plus 160 basis points to LIBOR plus 225 basis points
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing