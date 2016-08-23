Aug 23 Credit Acceptance Corp

* On Aug 18, co executed second amendment to loan and security agreement, dated as of Aug 18

* Maturity of facility was also extended from September 10, 2019 to August 18, 2021 - sec filing

* Warehouse amendment has extended date on which facility will cease to revolve from September 10, 2017 to August 18, 2019

* Interest rate on borrowings under facility has been increased from libor plus 160 basis points to LIBOR plus 225 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: