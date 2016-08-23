BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Team Inc :
* Team Inc says on August 17 co entered into certain third amendment to credit agreement with Bank Of America
* Third amendment makes certain revisions to scheduled changes in maximum total leverage ratio covenant - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2bzXu2L) Further company coverage:
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02