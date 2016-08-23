BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Changfeng Energy Inc :
* Changfeng announces the second quarter financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016
* Changfeng Energy Inc qtrly revenue C$15.5 million, up 13 percent
* Net loss for three months ended June 30, 2016 was $0.3 million, compared to a net income of $1.6 million or $0.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02