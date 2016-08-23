BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 American Superconductor Corp :
* On August 17 received notification that Hainan higher people's court dismissed civil action filed by Suzhou AMSC superconductor
* Expects to file an appeal of Hainan higher people's court's decision with China's supreme people's court Source text (bit.ly/2beZjNi) Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02