BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc
* Stacey Snider to assume leadership of Twentieth Century Fox Film on September 1, 2016
* Jim Gianopulos, chairman and CEO of 20th Century Fox Film, has chosen to step down from his current post earlier than planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02