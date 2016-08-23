LIVESTOCK-Hogs end mixed on profit-taking after 3-month high

By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 17 U.S. lean hog futures jumped to the highest levels in three months on Wednesday, rising alongside wholesale pork prices before some hog contracts turned lower on profit-taking, traders and analysts said. Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures were mostly higher, buoyed by expectations that U.S. consumers will buy more meat for outdoor grilling as temperatures rise. Prices for both pork and beef have risen sharply in May a