Aug 23 Mondo TV SpA :

* Reaches understanding with TV2 Group for the granting of a license which provides rights of transmission on TV and VOD in Hungary

* The understanding provides for exclusive TV rights, while no exclusivity is granted for VOD

* The duration of the license will be three years and shall be limited to the Hungarian territory and to the local language Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)