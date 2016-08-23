BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Cigna Corp :
* Cigna revises policy, will cover 3D mammography for breast cancer screening
* Cigna's new coverage policy applies to 3D mammography services provided on and after August 23, 2016
* Revised medical coverage policy for breast cancer screening, will now cover three-dimensional mammography for routine breast cancer screening
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02