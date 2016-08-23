BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 (Reuters) -
* AIG in talks to sell Lloyd's insurance operations to Canada Pension Fund- WSJ, citing sources
* Canada Pension Plan is in talks to acquire AIG's business at Lloyd's of London, related reinsurance company based in Bermuda- WSJ, citing sources
* AIG-Llyod's transaction, if completed, could fetch insurance conglomerate hundreds of millions of dollars in proceeds- WSJ, citing sources Source (on.wsj.com/2bLw85R)
* Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: