Aug 23 (Reuters) -

* AIG in talks to sell Lloyd's insurance operations to Canada Pension Fund- WSJ, citing sources

* Canada Pension Plan is in talks to acquire AIG's business at Lloyd's of London, related reinsurance company based in Bermuda- WSJ, citing sources

* AIG-Llyod's transaction, if completed, could fetch insurance conglomerate hundreds of millions of dollars in proceeds- WSJ, citing sources Source (on.wsj.com/2bLw85R)