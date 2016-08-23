BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Nikkei:
* Daio Paper aims to double overseas operating profit in 2 years through fiscal 2017 to reach 4 bln yen to 5 bln yen ($39.9 mln to $49.9 mln )- Nikkei
* Daio Paper's overseas sales are seen doubling to 50 billion yen by the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Daio Paper to focus on diaper sales in Southeast Asia, China as co aims to double overseas oper profit in 2 years through 2017 to reach 4-5 bln yen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2bcHnsf ) Further company coverage:
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02