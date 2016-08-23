BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Stone Energy Corp
* In Talks To Sell Appalachian Assets To Reduce Debt - Sec filing
* Stone energy says $150 million of net proceeds, in connection with sale of appalachia shall be no less than $350 million, to be paid to noteholders in cash Source text : bit.ly/2bzMX7I Further company coverage:
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02