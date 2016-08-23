BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Craft Brew Alliance Inc
* Craft Brew Alliance and Anheuser-Busch announce new and enhanced commercial agreements
* Agreements include an amended and extended master distribution agreement, a new contract brewing arrangement
* CBA and AB have extended current fee structure of existing master distributor agreement for 10 additional years, through 2028
* Under terms of a new contract brewing arrangement, CBA and AB to transition up to 300,000 barrels of volume into AB's breweries
* Expected to gain significant financial benefits from commercial agreements will allow co to continue investing in its growth strategy
* CBA and AB will work together over coming months to implement brewing and international distribution aspects of agreements
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02