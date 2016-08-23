BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Albany Molecular Research Inc :
* Exclusive commercial license agreement with broad institute of MIT and Harvard
* Albany Molecular Research Inc says agreement for use of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing technology
* Albany Molecular Research Inc says financial terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02