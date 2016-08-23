BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
Aug 23 FXCM Inc :
* FXCM Inc says dismissal granted in SNB related securities class action lawsuit against FXCM and certain officers
* FXCM Inc says plaintiffs were given thirty days to file an amended complaint, should they choose to do so Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RTW Investments LP reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp as of May 10 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qsXKpC) Further company coverage: