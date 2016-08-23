BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Blueprint Medicines Corp
* On August 22, entered into a master collaboration agreement and a project schedule with Qiagen Manchester Limited
* Co will pay Qiagen up to approximately $6.1 million over term of development program for companion diagnostic test for BLU-285
* Qiagen to develop assay as companion test to identify gastrointestinal stromal tumor patients with PDGFR D842V mutation for use with BLU-285 Source: (bit.ly/2by79lU) Further company coverage:
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02