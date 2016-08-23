Aug 23 Blueprint Medicines Corp

* On August 22, entered into a master collaboration agreement and a project schedule with Qiagen Manchester Limited

* Co will pay Qiagen up to approximately $6.1 million over term of development program for companion diagnostic test for BLU-285

* Qiagen to develop assay as companion test to identify gastrointestinal stromal tumor patients with PDGFR D842V mutation for use with BLU-285