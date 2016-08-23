BRIEF-ON Semiconductor's board elects Alan Campbell as chairman
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board
Aug 23 Stryker Corp
* On August 19, co, unit entered into a credit agreement with various lenders - SEC filing
* Principal differences between 2016 credit agreement and 2014 credit agreement is increase of commitments to $1.50 billion - SEC filing
* 2016 credit agreement includes an increase option permitting company to increase size of facility up to an additional $500 million
* 2016 credit agreement includes a $255 million letter of credit sublimit
* 2016 credit agreement also includes an increase option of $500 million multicurrency sublimit
* 2016 credit agreement extends maturity date to August 19, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - qtrly loss per share $ 0.02