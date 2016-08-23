Aug 23 Stryker Corp

* On August 19, co, unit entered into a credit agreement with various lenders - SEC filing

* Principal differences between 2016 credit agreement and 2014 credit agreement is increase of commitments to $1.50 billion - SEC filing

* 2016 credit agreement includes an increase option permitting company to increase size of facility up to an additional $500 million

* 2016 credit agreement includes a $255 million letter of credit sublimit

* 2016 credit agreement also includes an increase option of $500 million multicurrency sublimit

* 2016 credit agreement also includes an increase option of $500 million multicurrency sublimit