Aug 24 (Reuters) -
* Norway Royal Salmon q2 operational ebit NOK 168 million
(Reuters nok 160 million) vs NOK 19 mln in Q2 2015
* Expects 2016 harvest volume of 27 000 tonnes (previous
guidance 27,500 tonnes)
* Says cut in volume is a result of lower growth in Region
South
* Harvested volume for the second quarter was 7 381 tonnes,
500 tonnes more than what was estimated at the end of the last
quarter
* EBIT per kg was NOK 25.33
* Non-recurring item of NOK 8.0 million, due to the culling
of fish at a smolt site with desmoltification
* Says 10.3 million smolts are estimated released in 2016
* Norway Royal Salmon says for 2016, expected global supply
growth will be negative in range of 5 to 7 per cent and in
longer term, global growth is expected to continue to be low
* Norway royal salmon asa says this provides basis for a
positive market outlook for 2016 and in longer term
* NRS was awarded 10 licenses in 2014. This gives a
possibility for 40 per cent organic growth and a more
sustainable production for NRS
* Announces acquisition of Arctic Fish Shell
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)