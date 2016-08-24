Aug 24 Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Q2 total operating revenue 0.1 million Norwegian crowns ($12,170) versus 0.1 million crowns year ago

* Q2 operating loss 48.1 million crowns versus loss 51.1 million crowns year ago

* Current cash resources are expected to be sufficient to reach first regulatory submission for Betalutin in FL in the first half of 2019