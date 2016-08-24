BRIEF-BASI reports Q2 earnings per share $0.05
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
Aug 24 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Q2 total operating revenue 0.1 million Norwegian crowns ($12,170) versus 0.1 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating loss 48.1 million crowns versus loss 51.1 million crowns year ago
* Current cash resources are expected to be sufficient to reach first regulatory submission for Betalutin in FL in the first half of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2167 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bioanalytical Systems Inc - board has directed management to seek alternatives that will enable company to repay its indebtedness to Huntington Bank
* EPISURF MEDICAL CONTINUES ITS COMMUNICATION WITH THE US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) REGARDING APPROPRIATE ROUTE FOR MARKET ACCEPTANCE IN THE US