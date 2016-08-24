Aug 23 Alberta Oilsands Inc

* Responds to Smoothwater Capital Corporation and announces postponement of annual general meeting

* Received from Smoothwater notice of nomination of 5 directors at AOS' next annual general meeting

* Notice of nomination of five directors differs from Smoothwater's requisition of meeting to replace three AOS directors

* To postpone annual general meeting called in response to requisition by Smoothwater to November 15, 2016