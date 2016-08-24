BRIEF-LeadFX reports Q1 loss per share of $0.08
* LeadFX - no guarantee that co will be able to refinance bridging facility and notes, secure sufficient financing to fund commitments to its lenders
Aug 23 Alberta Oilsands Inc
* Responds to Smoothwater Capital Corporation and announces postponement of annual general meeting
* Received from Smoothwater notice of nomination of 5 directors at AOS' next annual general meeting
* Notice of nomination of five directors differs from Smoothwater's requisition of meeting to replace three AOS directors
* To postpone annual general meeting called in response to requisition by Smoothwater to November 15, 2016
* Natural Alternatives International, Inc. announces fiscal 2017 Q3 results