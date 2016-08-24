Aug 24 Scottish Salmon Company Plc :

* Q2 tonnes harvested were 6,382 versus 8,199 tonnes year ago

* Q2 net operating revenues 28.5 million pounds ($37.54 million) versus 31.2 million pounds year ago

* Q2 operating profit 4.9 million pounds versus 4.3 million pounds year ago

* Says work is progressing well on new site at Maragay Mor at Benbecula which will be stocked in Q3, this will produce an additional 2,000 tonnes of harvested volume

* Has adjusted annual target for financial year to around 26,000 tonnes as result of lower than expected harvest volumes in year to date due to biological issues and impact of losses at site in Hebrides

