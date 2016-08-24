Aug 24 Bid Corporation Ltd :
* Reviewed provisional results for the year ended June 30
2016
* Revenue 2016 140.5 bln rand up 20.8 pct
* FY HEPS 2016 1080.0 cents versus 2015 815.2 cents
* Trading profit 2016 5.2 bln rand up 26.1 pct
* Growth in out-of-home eating where customers quest for
quality products, differentiation of service and innovative
solutions, is expected to continue
* We retain significant headroom to accommodate expansion
opportunities, both acquisitive and organic in a low interest
rate environment
* Currency volatility is likely to continue to impact
Bidcorp's translated results in current global environment
* Directors have declared a final gross cash dividend of
241.0 cents
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)