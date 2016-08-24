Aug 24 Van Lanschot Nv :
* H1 net profit works out at 31.5 million euros ($35.56
million) (H1 2015: 37.7 million euros)
* H1 capital base increases further: CET I ratio comes in at
17.3 pct (year-end 2015: 16.3 pct)
* H1 underlying net result stable at 37.7 million euros (H1
2015: 37.7 million euros)
* H1 assets under management at private banking decreased
marginally to 17.2 billion euros, from 17.4 billion euros at
year-end 2015
* "With reduced activity in the European capital markets in
the past six months, merchant banking returned sharply lower
income"
* Says spending programme will run up to and including 2019
and should help us cut costs in the longer term
* Client assets grow by 5 pct to 66.2 billion euros at
June-end supported by net inflows and positive market
performance
* H1 operating profit before tax 39.5 million euros versus
50.1 million euros year ago
* Says spending programme is 60 million euros to invest in
omnichannel service to private banking clients and continue the
transformation of IT landscape
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
