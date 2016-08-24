Aug 24 Van Lanschot Nv :

* H1 net profit works out at 31.5 million euros ($35.56 million) (H1 2015: 37.7 million euros)

* H1 capital base increases further: CET I ratio comes in at 17.3 pct (year-end 2015: 16.3 pct)

* H1 underlying net result stable at 37.7 million euros (H1 2015: 37.7 million euros)

* H1 assets under management at private banking decreased marginally to 17.2 billion euros, from 17.4 billion euros at year-end 2015

* "With reduced activity in the European capital markets in the past six months, merchant banking returned sharply lower income"

* Says spending programme will run up to and including 2019 and should help us cut costs in the longer term

* Client assets grow by 5 pct to 66.2 billion euros at June-end supported by net inflows and positive market performance

* H1 operating profit before tax 39.5 million euros versus 50.1 million euros year ago

* Says spending programme is 60 million euros to invest in omnichannel service to private banking clients and continue the transformation of IT landscape Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2bO7Gls Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)