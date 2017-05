Aug 24 Kapsch TrafficCom AG :

* Q1 profit grew by 0.9 million euros (+8 pct) to 12.4 million euros ($14.00 million)

* Q1 operating result (EBIT) increased by 4.8 million euros (+38 pct) to 17.6 million euros

* Q1 revenues increased over comparison period of previous year by 35.2 million euros (+30 pct) to 152.3 million euros

* Results were significantly impacted by initial consolidation of Kapsch TrafficCom transportation