Aug 24 OneSavings Bank Plc
* Interim report for the six months ended June 30, 2016
* Underlying profit before taxation(1) increased 36 pct to
£64.6m (1h 2015: £47.6m)
* Underlying loan book growth of 10 pct, excluding impact of
Rochester disposal
* Continued focus on cost efficiency and discipline
alongside strong income growth drove a strong cost:income
ratio(3) of 27 pct (1h 2015: 26 pct)
* Net interest margin (nim)(4) of 307bps (1h 2015: 305bps) *
underlying return on equity(5 )of 29 pct (1h 2015: 31 pct)
* Interim dividend of 2.9 p per share (1h 2015: 2.0p),
fully-loaded common equity tier 1 (cet1) capital ratio at 13.3
pct (1h2015: 11.0 pct, FY 2015: 11.6 pct)
* It is too soon to predict medium to long-term impact of
Brexit on UK economy- CEO
* Trading conditions in our core businesses remain very
strong with current application levels significantly higher than
run rate achieved in first half
* OSB is reducing its standard variable rate (SVR) by full
25bps effective from Sept. 1, 2016
* This reduction is not expected to have a significant
impact on our net interest margin due to rate reductions on
administered savings
* OSB does not have direct exposure to EU outside of UK;
however, its business is exposed to a potential downturn in UK
economy
* Business is exposed, in particular a slowdown in housing
market that could impact house prices and demand for mortgages
* A downturn in UK economy could also lead to a rise in
unemployment and/or interest rates that could impact customer
affordability
