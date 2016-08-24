Aug 24 OneSavings Bank Plc

* Interim report for the six months ended June 30, 2016

* Underlying profit before taxation(1) increased 36 pct to £64.6m (1h 2015: £47.6m)

* Underlying loan book growth of 10 pct, excluding impact of Rochester disposal

* Continued focus on cost efficiency and discipline alongside strong income growth drove a strong cost:income ratio(3) of 27 pct (1h 2015: 26 pct)

* Net interest margin (nim)(4) of 307bps (1h 2015: 305bps) * underlying return on equity(5 )of 29 pct (1h 2015: 31 pct)

* Interim dividend of 2.9 p per share (1h 2015: 2.0p), fully-loaded common equity tier 1 (cet1) capital ratio at 13.3 pct (1h2015: 11.0 pct, FY 2015: 11.6 pct)

* It is too soon to predict medium to long-term impact of Brexit on UK economy- CEO

* Trading conditions in our core businesses remain very strong with current application levels significantly higher than run rate achieved in first half

* OSB is reducing its standard variable rate (SVR) by full 25bps effective from Sept. 1, 2016

* This reduction is not expected to have a significant impact on our net interest margin due to rate reductions on administered savings

* OSB does not have direct exposure to EU outside of UK; however, its business is exposed to a potential downturn in UK economy

* Business is exposed, in particular a slowdown in housing market that could impact house prices and demand for mortgages

* Business is exposed, in particular a slowdown in housing market that could impact house prices and demand for mortgages

* A downturn in UK economy could also lead to a rise in unemployment and/or interest rates that could impact customer affordability