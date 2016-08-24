Aug 24 B3IT Management AB :

* Q2 revenue 127.6 million Swedish crowns ($15.2 million) versus 93.6 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 10.3 million crowns versus 9.1 million crowns year ago

* Financial goals for the next few years are: organic growth of about 15 percent per year; EBIT margin to be in the range 9-12 percent; net debt to EBITA in long term less than 1.5

