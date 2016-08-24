BRIEF-Carl Icahn says pleased with AIG board on recent changes -Twitter
* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Vestjysk Bank A/S :
* Q2 net interest income 149 million Danish crowns ($22.61 million) versus 162 million crowns year ago
* Q2 loan losses 123 million crowns versus 78 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net loss 1.1 million crowns versus profit 11.1 million crowns year ago
* H1 core income 477 million crowns versus 499 million crowns year
* H1 profit after tax 10 million crowns versus 44 million crowns year ago
* Says 2016 total business volume is expected to have capacity to generate core earnings before impairment at upper end of 350 million to 400 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5898 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 15 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million on Monday at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction in its bid to improve dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market and narrow the spread between official and black market rates.