BRIEF-Carl Icahn says pleased with AIG board on recent changes -Twitter
* Carl Icahn says "very pleased the $AIG board is finally making some of the much-needed changes we've been advocating the last 18 months" - Twitter Further company coverage:
Aug 24 Bank Vozrozhdenie :
* Q2 net interest income 2.43 billion roubles ($37.51 million) versus 2.59 billion roubles year ago
* Q2 profit for period 773 million roubles versus loss of 609 million roubles year ago
* Q2 provision for loan impairments 1.40 billion roubles versus 2.52 billion roubles year ago
* Q2 net fee and commission income up 8 percent quarter on quarter
* Q2 net interest margin 4.36 percent, up 35 basis points
* During Q2 share of non-performing loans up 2.1 pct to 11.85 percent Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2bh9g1c, bit.ly/2bMSBQa Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.7800 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAGOS, May 15 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million on Monday at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction in its bid to improve dollar liquidity in the foreign exchange market and narrow the spread between official and black market rates.