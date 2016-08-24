BRIEF-Novus Properties reports 9-months pre-tax profit 4.6 mln rupees
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 8.03 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
Aug 24 SPAR Group Ltd :
* The unwind of SPAR's 2009 black economic empowerment transaction
* BBBEE transaction matured on August 19 2016
* Trusts have sold approximately 7.4 mln SPAR ordinary shares, on behalf of those beneficiaries who elected to sell their SPAR ordinary shares for cash
* BBBEE transaction realised gross value of c.1.5 bln rand for approximately 16,000 participants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* 9-Months ended March 2017 group revenue 8.03 million rupees versus 8.2 million rupees year ago
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Greek banking system amid improved profitability prospects, balanced by still very high problem loans