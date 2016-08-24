Aug 24 SPAR Group Ltd :

* The unwind of SPAR's 2009 black economic empowerment transaction

* BBBEE transaction matured on August 19 2016

* Trusts have sold approximately 7.4 mln SPAR ordinary shares, on behalf of those beneficiaries who elected to sell their SPAR ordinary shares for cash

* BBBEE transaction realised gross value of c.1.5 bln rand for approximately 16,000 participants