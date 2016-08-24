WRAPUP 4-China hit by cyber virus, Europe warns of more attacks
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Aug 24 SoftBank Group Corp :
* Entered into a fee payment letter pursuant to which it undertook to pay an arrangement fee to Mizuho Bank, ltd in connection with facility agreement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread seen slowing but authorities worry about new variants
* AstroNova wins exclusive contract with China Electronics Technology Avionics Company to supply ToughWriter 5® flight deck printer for C919 aircraft program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: