Aug 24 Liberty Specialty Markets:

* Agreed to acquire the business, staff and assets of Wholesale Binding Authorities (WBA), an Italian Lloyd's coverholder based in Milan

* Along with WBA's book of business, deal gives LSM direct access to WBA's distribution network, bespoke underwriting, claims platform

* Completion of the transaction is expected by the end of September this year